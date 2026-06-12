Logo
Logo

Sport

Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp

Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi, Payam Niazmand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanani, Dennis Dargahi and Alireza Beiranvand during training REUTERS/Victor Medina
Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico - June 11, 2026 General view of Iran players during training REUTERS/Victor Medina
Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico - June 11, 2026 General view of Iran players during training REUTERS/Victor Medina
Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico - June 11, 2026 General view of Iran players during training REUTERS/Victor Medina
Iran players conduct first open practice at Tijuana camp
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico - June 11, 2026 Iran's Ramin Rezaeian and Dennis Dargahi during training REUTERS/Victor Medina
12 Jun 2026 04:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TIJUANA, June 11 : Iran conducted open training at their World Cup base camp on Thursday in Tijuana, where the team arrived amid geopolitical tensions that have threatened to overshadow the world's biggest sporting event.

The team moved their base camp from the United States to Mexico late last month after the U.S. and ​Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February. They are set to play the first of their three group-stage matches at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday against New Zealand.

The team had previously selected a sports ‌complex in Tucson, Arizona.

Players were seen working through basic calisthenics on the pitch under sunny skies in a recovery training session after playing Xolos de Tijuana's U-21 team a day prior.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A sign declaring "WELCOME TO TIJUANA" loomed in the background, along with messages written in Farsi and Spanish as the players jogged around the field.

The U.S. Department of Homeland ​Security said this week that Iranian players would be allowed to enter the U.S. the day before each of their three group-stage matches, countering previous media reports that claimed the team would have to enter and exit the U.S. the same day they were playing.

A team official said Iran would travel to Los Angeles on Sunday, a day before their World Cup opener, for training and the official FIFA press conference, and planned to hold two more open practices on Friday and Saturday.

Iran are set to return to Los Angeles to play Belgium on June 21 and will close out their group stage against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement