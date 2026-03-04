Iran players focus on Asian Cup despite concern for families stuck in military conflict

March 4 : Iran forward Sara Didar fought back tears when journalists asked her about the escalating military conflict in her country, as coach Marziyeh Jafari said her players were doing their best to focus on the Women's Asian Cup campaign despite concern for their families back home.

The conflict erupted after the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after which Iran launched missiles at countries on the Arabian Peninsula.

“Obviously we’re all concerned and sad at what has happened to Iran and our families in Iran and our loved ones, but I really hope it’s very good for our country, to have good news ahead and I hope that my country would be strongly alive,” 21-year-old Didar said on Wednesday.

Iran lost their opening Group A game to South Korea 3-0 on Monday and face hosts Australia on Thursday at the Gold Coast Stadium.

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer earlier praised the courage of the Iranian players for competing in the continental tournament despite their homeland facing political unrest and military strikes.

Coach Jafari said the Iranian team wanted to make their Iranian-Australian supporters proud.

“We have so much concern regarding our families and the people in Iran," she said. "Nobody loves war ... but here, we are coming to play football professionally and we do our best to concentrate on our football and match ahead."

“Iranian-Australians here support us, we are so happy to have a country that all the people are united and supportive and we really love them also as well and we’ll do our best to make them proud.”