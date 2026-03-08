Iran players sing final anthem before bowing out of Women's Asian Cup

SYDNEY, March 8 : The Iran soccer team sang and saluted their national anthem ahead of their final Women's Asian Cup match against the Philippines on Sunday, six days after their decision to remain silent saw them labelled "wartime traitors" on state TV back home.

The Iranians, whose situation has become a cause celebre among human rights campaigners in Australia, will play no further part in the tournament after a 2-0 loss to the Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium in the state of Queensland.

Their campaign in Australia started last weekend just as the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on their homeland, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The players declined to sing the anthem before their loss to South Korea in their tournament opener on March 2, a decision a commentator on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said showed a lack of patriotism and was the "pinnacle of dishonour".

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They did sing the anthem and saluted before their second defeat against the host nation on Thursday, sparking fears among Australian human rights campaigners that they had been coerced by government minders.

A petition launched on Friday on the Change.org website urging Australia to give refuge to the team had gathered more than 51,000 signatures late on Sunday.

The petition called on Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to ensure the team did not depart Australia "while credible fears for their safety remain".

Burke declined to comment on the petition via a spokesperson. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in televised remarks that she did not want to "get into commentary about the Iranian women's team".

"Obviously this is a regime that we know has brutally cracked down on its people," she said.

Players union FIFPRO had previously called on Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA to uphold their human rights obligations and undertake all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Iran's squad in the wake of the broadcast.