Iran players sing national anthem at World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday (Nov 25) having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support of protesters back home.

Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the anthem played, with the team singing quietly as it played.

Iranian authorities have responded with deadly force to suppress protests that have marked one of the boldest challenges to its clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Inside the stadium ahead of the match, a number of supporters had shown support for the protests.

A woman with dark red tears painted from her eyes held aloft a football jersey with "Mahsa Amini - 22" printed on the back - a reference to the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman whose death while in the custody of morality police two months ago ignited the nationwide protests, a Reuters photo showed.