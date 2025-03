Iran qualified for the World Cup finals for the seventh time with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday, joining Japan as the second team to qualify from Asia.

The 2026 tournament, which will be staged in North America, is the first to have a field of 48 teams, up from 32 in 2022.

(This story has been corrected to say 'draw,' not 'victory,' in the headline)