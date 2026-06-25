'Complicated' time for the Iranian diaspora in US with Team Melli at the World Cup

HOUSTON, Texas: For Reza, a young Iranian in Houston, watching his country do well at the World Cup fills his heart with pride.

"I like sports, my favourite sport is soccer ... It moves my blood (to watch them)," he told CNA during an Uber ride on Monday (Jun 22).

Iran remain in the running to progress out of the group stages for the first time in their history after draws with New Zealand (2-2) and European heavyweights Belgium (0-0). A win against Egypt will see them progress.

"If my team scores, if my team wins, I get motivated, I like it," said Reza.

But it has been a tumultuous tournament for Team Melli.

They arrived at the World Cup with their country at war with co-hosts the United States, and have been based in Mexico while playing all their games in the US.

That has required frequent cross-border travel, and US authorities have only permitted the team to remain in the country for a few hours after each game, with restrictions frequently shifting at the last minute.

US on Tuesday eased restrictions on the squad's travel arrangements, allowing them to enter the country two days before their next match, instead of a day before. The team has to leave the day the match ends.

A number of Iran's team staff and officials were also banned from entering the country.

There have been various protests prior to the games in Los Angeles, with fans defying a FIFA ban by bringing Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag into the SoFi Stadium.

"I don't like the government, but players, that (football) is their only job," said Reza. "Keep it (sports and politics) separate."