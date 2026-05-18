Iran World Cup squad lands in south Türkiye for training

TEHRAN: Iran's football team arrived in Türkiye on Monday (May 18) for a training camp and to complete visa applications ahead of the 2026 World Cup, AFP correspondents said.

The 22 players and coaching staff in the Team Melli delegation flew into the Turkish resort of Antalya, where they could be seen leaving the airport dressed in navy blue tracksuits.

The players were to stay several weeks before heading to the global tournament that is being co-hosted by the United States, which began bombing Iran on Feb 28 alongside Israel, sparking war.

The team will be based in the US state of Arizona and play all three of their group matches in the US in spite of the war, which has been temporarily halted by a ceasefire since Apr 8.

But with negotiations in the doldrums, new weekend drone attacks on Gulf countries and fresh threats from US President Donald Trump have heightened fears that fighting could resume.

The team are hoping to play two friendlies in Antalya, including one against The Gambia on May 29, according to Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who heads a company that sets up friendlies for the team and is working to set up a second match.

Iran and the US cut diplomatic ties in 1980 and the players will use their time in Türkiye to complete visa applications, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Saturday.

"LET 'EM PLAY"

Iran secured their spot at the World Cup in March 2025, but since then, the US has twice launched attacks on the country.

US officials have insisted that Iran is welcome at the tournament, while organiser FIFA has said it will go ahead as planned and rejected Iranian suggestions that their games be moved to co-hosts Mexico or Canada.

"I think let 'em play," Trump said in late April.