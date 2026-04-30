Iranian FIFA Congress delegation claims 'inappropriate behavior' at Toronto airport

VANCOUVER/TORONTO, April 29 : The FIFA Congress in World Cup co-host Canada was overshadowed by a diplomatic row involving Iran on Wednesday, after the country's football federation officials said they turned back at Toronto airport, citing their treatment by immigration officials.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the delegation members, including federation president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeini and his deputy Hamed Momeni, turned back upon arrival despite holding valid visas, citing what it described as "inappropriate behaviour of immigration officials".

The incident underscores the practical and political obstacles surrounding Iran's participation at the World Cup, the most politically sensitive item on FIFA's agenda since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran in February.

Iran's qualification has not removed hurdles tied to travel, visas and security in a tournament staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While FIFA has insisted fixtures will proceed as scheduled, the delegation's withdrawal deepens doubts over whether Iranian players, officials and supporters will be able to move freely across borders during the tournament.

The officials — who had travelled to Canada to attend Thursday’s Congress in Vancouver — returned on the next available flight, according to the Tasnim report, which added that the incident involved an insult directed at one of the most decorated branches of Iran's armed forces.

FIFA has since contacted the Iranian delegation to express regret over the incident and indicated that president Gianni Infantino would arrange a meeting with them at the organisation’s headquarters, the report added.

FIFA did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters. A source at the FIFA Congress told Reuters FIFA had sent a representative to mediate in Toronto but their efforts were in vain.

'VISA ISSUES'

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the Iranian officials were also unable to attend Tuesday's Asian Football Confederation Congress, which was also held in Vancouver, due to visa issues.

“If it's like this in Canada where it's supposed to be easy, how is it going to be for the World Cup in the U.S.?" a delegate at the AFC Congress told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office directed requests for comment to the federal government official in charge of sport, who did not immediately respond.

Concerns over security, travel restrictions and the broader geopolitical climate have prompted officials in Tehran to seek guarantees for the Iran team at the World Cup and, in some cases, explore the possibility of alternative venues for their matches in the United States.

FIFA has so far resisted any changes, reiterating that participating teams are expected to adhere to the established match schedule.

The Congress — bringing together more than 200 member associations — was already expected to focus on operational and financial questions linked to the first 48-team World Cup.