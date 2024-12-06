Iraola happy with Bournemouth defence in win over Spurs

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was pleased to spoil the night for yet another major Premier League side with his team securing a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, but remained grounded on his expectations from the season.

Dean Court has been a tough place to visit for the top clubs this season, with Bournemouth beating Arsenal 2-0 in October and defeating Manchester City 2-1 last month. Iraola's side, who finished 12th last season, are currently ninth in the table with 21 points.

"Luckily, we finished the job but there were moments when we thought that if we did not kill them, they would punish us," Iraola told Amazon Prime after beating Spurs.

"Our defensive performance was most pleasing. We did not give them many chances at all. Everyone defensively was very good."

Defender Dean Huijsen became Bournemouth's youngest Premier League goalscorer when his header off Marcus Tavernier's corner found the net in the 17th minute.

"He was very, very good defensively. He got the goal. Obviously, we can use his height in the set plays. He is confident on the ball too," Iraola said of the 1.96m (6 ft 5 in) Spanish teenager who joined the club in July.

Bournemouth, who have won their last two matches, are far from proving they have improved since the previous season, Iraola added.

"If we finish with better than 48 points then we will be (better than last season), if not, then maybe not," he said.

Bournemouth visit 18th-placed Ipswich Town on Sunday.