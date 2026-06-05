Liverpool appoint Spaniard Iraola as new boss

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool named Andoni Iraola as their new manager on Thursday after sacking Arne Slot following a calamitous Premier League title defence.



Iraola quickly emerged as Liverpool's top target to replace Slot, whose two-year reign came to a shock end when he was dismissed last Saturday.



Liverpool gave no indication as to the length of the 43-year-old Spaniard's contract but British media have reported that he has signed a two-year deal.



"Really excited, really excited, because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it's a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world," Iraola, who called time on his impressive spell with Bournemouth at the end of this season, said on Liverpool's official website.



"But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it's a special club.



"You don't need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool."



After criticism of Liverpool's lacklustre performances in Slot's second season at Anfield, Iraola is expected to deliver a more urgent, aggressive style of football, which characterised the team under beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp.



Iraola earned rave reviews for Bournemouth's sixth-place finish in the Premier League this season, which secured the club's first qualification for Europe, in the Europa League.



He arrived at the south coast club from Raya Vallecano in 2023, having previously managed Mirandes and AEK Larnaca in Cyprus.



Bournemouth improved each year under Iraola, finishing 12th, ninth and sixth.



The former defender was praised for his astute tactics and development of youngsters including Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott.