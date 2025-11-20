Logo
Logo

Sport

Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament

Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 FIFA president Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy and poses for a photograph with New Caledonia football federation president Gilles Tavergeux, staff members and former France player and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu after the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 Former France player and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu draws Iraq REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 FIFA president Gianni Infantino holds the World Cup trophy after the draw as former France player and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu is seen REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 Former France player and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu draws Bolivia REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 Former France player and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu draws Suriname REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
20 Nov 2025 09:40PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2025 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH :Iraq will play either Bolivia or Suriname to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after the inter-confederation playoff tournament draw was held on Thursday to decide the pathways that determine two slots for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo await either New Caledonia or Jamaica in the other pathway.

The six teams from the AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and the OFC confederations will play in the inter-confederation playoff tournament in Guadalajara and Monterrey in March.

Seeded teams Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo directly advanced to the two playoff finals.

Iraq are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since their debut appearance in 1986.

Graham Arnold's side reached the playoffs in dramatic fashion by beating the United Arab Emirates with a penalty in the 17th minute of stoppage time for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Congo kept alive hopes of a World Cup place as they edged continental powerhouse Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time to win the African qualifying playoffs.

Jamaica failed to get the win needed over Curacao to qualify directly, leading Steve McClaren to resign as their head coach despite reaching the playoffs.

Bolivia finished seventh in the South American qualifiers, sealing the playoff spot with a shock 1-0 win over Brazil in the final round of games.

A separate draw was held for the European playoffs where 16 teams will battle it out for four remaining spots.

PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT DRAW

PATHWAY 1

Semi-final 1: New Caledonia v Jamaica

Final: Democratic Republic of Congo v Winner of SF1

PATHWAY 2

Semi-final 2: Bolivia v Suriname

Final: Iraq v Winner of SF2

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement