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Iraq conclude World Cup preparations with a defeat to Venezuela
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Iraq conclude World Cup preparations with a defeat to Venezuela

Iraq conclude World Cup preparations with a defeat to Venezuela

Jun 9, 2026; Bridgeview, Illinois, USA; Iraq forward Ali al-Hamadi (9) kicks the ball against Venezuela during the first half at SeatGeek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

10 Jun 2026 12:03PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 12:16PM)
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June 10 : Iraq lost 2-0 to Venezuela on Wednesday in their final warm-up friendly before the World Cup.

Midfielder Cristian Casseres opened the scoring for the South Americans in Bridgeville, Illinois in the 17th minute with a close-range finish.

Venezuela doubled their lead immediately after interval when Casseres won the ball before passing to striker Jesus Ramirez, who dribbled past a defender and fired in a powerful shot.

Iraq finished the match with 10 men after forward Ali Youssef was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute.

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Iraq return to the World Cup finals for the first time since their only appearance 40 years ago, and will begin their Group I campaign against Norway on June 17 before facing France and Senegal.

Venezuela is not a participant in this year's tournament in North America, and remains the only South American nation to never qualify for the World Cup finals.

 

 

Source: Reuters

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