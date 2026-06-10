Iraq conclude World Cup preparations with a defeat to Venezuela

June 10 : Iraq lost 2-0 to Venezuela on Wednesday in their final warm-up friendly before the World Cup.

Midfielder Cristian Casseres opened the scoring for the South Americans in Bridgeville, Illinois in the 17th minute with a close-range finish.

Venezuela doubled their lead immediately after interval when Casseres won the ball before passing to striker Jesus Ramirez, who dribbled past a defender and fired in a powerful shot.

Iraq finished the match with 10 men after forward Ali Youssef was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute.

Iraq return to the World Cup finals for the first time since their only appearance 40 years ago, and will begin their Group I campaign against Norway on June 17 before facing France and Senegal.

Venezuela is not a participant in this year's tournament in North America, and remains the only South American nation to never qualify for the World Cup finals.