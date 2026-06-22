Iraq have no plan to be conservative against France, coach Arnold says

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 21 : Iraq manager Graham Arnold has no plans to take a more conservative approach against France on Monday despite their 4-1 loss to Norway in their Group I opener.

Arguably, no back line at the tournament will face a tougher opening two games. Three-times Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland scored a first-half double to open his career World Cup account against Iraq. Next up is France and Kylian Mbappe.

“I've always been a coach who goes out expecting to win a game, not trying not to lose,” said the Australian who helped Iraq qualify for their first World Cup in 40 years.

“If you have that mentality, yes, you will have days where it might not work, but you'll get plenty of days where it will work.

“And you have that mindset (with) the players and give that mindset that we're going out with the belief and expectations to win, then it puts the players in a good mindset.”

France’s newly-minted all-time top scorer Mbappe, like Haaland, also netted a double as his side beat Senegal 3-1.

“I asked if we could play three goalkeepers, but they said no,” Arnold quipped. “Look, they've got some incredible players, and it's an honour. It's an honour, and we will go out and we're focused on ourselves.

“And when I say that, it's our own performance. We can't control France's performance, but we can control our own. And we're making sure that the players are completely ready to go out there and show the world what they're about.”

Arnold confirmed that winger Ali Jasim was fit after a neck injury forced him out in the 73rd minute against Norway.

The 30-year-old Aymen Hussein briefly pulled Iraq level against Norway and backed his side’s ability to score against Les Bleus, who conceded four times in six qualifying matches.

“The French defenders are among the best in the world, but we will engage in this game,” the striker said.

“We will try and enjoy playing against a very strong team, and this will beef up our energy playing against the best defenders. And (hopefully) we are able to score with the will of God.”