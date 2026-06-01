Iraq name experienced World Cup squad with Hussein spearheading attack

June 1 : Iraq head coach Graham Arnold named his final 26-man World Cup squad on Monday, relying heavily on the core group of players who secured qualification through the intercontinental playoffs.

Experienced forward Aymen Hussein is set to spearhead the Iraqi attack in North America. The veteran striker, a talismanic figure for the national team, leads a potent frontline that also features Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

A notable omission from Arnold's selection was Dundee defender Dario Naamo. The full-back was excluded after recently changing his sporting nationality, having represented Finland at youth international level.

Arnold's midfield selections boast considerable European experience, headlined by Utrecht's Zidane Iqbal and Heerenveen's Aimar Sher. Arnold has also decided to keep goalkeeper Kamil Saadi with the squad during the training camp as a precaution against potential injuries.

Iraq are returning to the global showpiece event for the first time in 40 years after beating Bolivia 2-1 in April to secure the final World Cup spot. They have been drawn in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway.

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan, Ahmed Basil

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Manaf Younis, Zaid Tahseen, Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ahmed Yahya, Zaid Ismail, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon

Midfielders: Amir Al Ammari, Kevin Yakob, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ahmed Qasim, Youssef Amyn, Marko Farji

Forwards: Ali Jassim, Ali Al Hamadi, Ali Yousef, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali