Iraq should be proud of World Cup display despite early exit, says coach Arnold

TORONTO, June 26 : Iraq coach Graham Arnold said the country should be proud of how its team played at the World Cup following their elimination from the tournament after a 5-0 loss to Senegal on Friday.

• Arnold said his side performed well against high-profile players from France, Norway and Senegal who they usually only see on television, saying, "Everyone in Iraq should be proud of the fact that we made it here and we performed very well in two out of the three games."

• Iraq's red card in the 13th minute led to the team's downfall against Senegal, the coach said.

• Arnold noted that many of the 12 goals they conceded at the tournament came from individual mistakes.

• The coach also said that leagues in the Middle East still have a lot of work to do in order to improve player development.