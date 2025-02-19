Ireland and All Blacks return to Chicago for rematch in November series

Ireland will return to the scene of their first win over New Zealand when they take on the All Blacks at Soldier Field, Chicago after an action-packed November 2025 International Series was announced on Tuesday.

In November 2016, Ireland were 40-29 winners over New Zealand in Chicago, their maiden victory coming in the 29th meeting between the sides. The teams will return to the same venue on November 1 for what is being dubbed the 'Rematch'.

The two countries have met nine times since, with Ireland winning four while New Zealand have won five, including their most recent fixture, a 23-13 success in Dublin last November.

"The 2016 encounter at Soldier Field is one of the greatest moments in Irish Rugby history," Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU said.

"The rivalry that has grown between our two teams since then is a testament to the quality, passion and the respect that Ireland and New Zealand have for each other."

After their clash with Ireland, New Zealand will head to Britain where they face Scotland, England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, while Ireland take on Japan, Australia and South Africa in Dublin.

Ireland beat South Africa in their Pool match at the 2023 World Cup but the Springboks went on to become world champions, retaining their title with a 12-11 win over New Zealand in the final.

South Africa will also come up against France in their first meeting since the French lost 29-28 on home turf in a thrilling World Cup quarter-final. The Springboks will take on Italy and Wales in their other series fixtures.

England, aside from the All Blacks, will face Australia, Fiji and Argentina, hoping to improve on last year's series when they lost to New Zealand and Australia, as well as South Africa, with their only win coming against Japan.