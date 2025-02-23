Ireland beat improved Wales 27-18 to stay on course for Six Nations title

CARDIFF : Wales slipped to a 15th straight defeat in a 27-18 home loss to Six Nations champions Ireland on Saturday, but the hosts played with endeavour and ambition not seen in recent games.

Ireland secured the Triple Crown and top the table with 14 points from three matches, while Wales are bottom with one, but interim coach Matt Sherratt can have few complaints over the performance of his side.

Ireland, who lost centre Garry Ringrose to a 20-minute red card in the first half, were under pressure for much of the game, especially in the scrum.

Their defence was excellent, however, and they scored tries through number eight Jack Conan and fullback Jamie Osborne, before the boot of flyhalf Sam Prendergast carried them to victory.

Wales were vastly improved from the side who slipped to dour defeats under former coach Warren Gatland, and scored tries through flanker Jac Morgan and winger Tom Rogers, begore falling short of what would have been a shock victory.

"That was exactly what we expected coming to Cardiff, it was a proper test match," Ireland captain Dan Sheehan said.

"We said all week that they (Wales) will have their moments of strength and we have to stick to what we do, stay calm and not panic, and that is what we did.

"We rely heavily on our bench, they came on and made a huge impact to lift the boys with huge energy."

The Wales players looked as though a weight had been lifted off their shoulders as they played with invention and the freedom to run the ball at every opportunity.

"Really proud, for the week we have had, there has been a lot of learnings and to put in a performance like that against one of the best teams in the world is superb," Morgan said.

"He (Sherratt) has been great and driving the message to the players of enjoying the game, being brave and taking opportunities.

"We will gain a lot of confidence to build on today's performance."

EARLY CONAN TRY

Ireland took an early lead thanks to a try from Conan, but Wales settled into the game and put pressure on the visitors.

Four scrum penalties and the red card for Ringrose helped their cause and having trailed by 10 points, Wales led 13-10 at halftime.

Ringrose received a yellow card, later upgraded to red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Wales centre Ben Thomas that resulted in head-on-head contact.

Wales took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Morgan burrowed his way over the tryline under a pile of bodies.

The home side extended their lead early in the second period as they made their numerical advantage count when Rogers dotted down in the corner with a spectacular flying finish.

Ireland landed a penalty before Bundee Aki came on at the completion of the 20-minute red card and the visitors were restored to 15 players.

They scored a super second try as a cross-kick to the corner was athletically tapped back by winger James Lowe into the hands of Osborne who levelled the game at 18-18.

Trailing by six points, Wales thought they had scored a late try through winger Ellis Mee that was chalked off by the Television Match Official for a knock-on, and the unerring boot of Prendergast kept Ireland ticking over on the scoreboard.