Ireland boss Ward stunned by 'ludicrous' camogie shorts ban

Ireland women's team manager Carla Ward was left shocked by the current camogie controversy where players are protesting for the right to wear shorts, describing the situation on Monday as ludicrous and crazy.

Camogie, one of Ireland's national Gaelic games and the female equivalent of hurling, has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons with teams protesting a rule which allows them to wear a skirt, skort or divided skirt, but not shorts.

Former Aston Villa manager Ward took over the Ireland job in January, and the Briton could scarcely believe what she was hearing when told about the issue.

"It's absolutely ludicrous," Ward told Ireland's state broadcaster RTE.

"I'll be honest, some of the staff shared it a couple of weeks ago when it first happened, and I actually did say, 'is this some sort of joke?'.

"I think it's absolutely mental to be even having these conversations in 2025."

Two motions to introduce shorts were defeated at last year's Camogie Association of Ireland congress, but after player and political pressure, a special congress has been called for May 22 where another vote will take place.

Ward, however, insisted further change is needed, after she was asked if she believed the rule does not consider the players' wishes.

"100 per cent, but what does that say about the people at the top," Ward said.

"Should they really be there or should they probably move on and pass the baton to a younger generation."

In 2017, members of the Irish women's soccer team threatened to boycott a match over what they called "humiliating" working conditions.

One of those players was Louise Quinn, who made her final club appearance for Birmingham City at the weekend after the defender recently announced her retirement from football at the end of this season, but she may yet add to her 121 Ireland caps.

"She has made herself available until the summer," Ward said.

"So we've had a few conversations and she's such a top pro. I think one thing we've lacked is leaders.

"I said that we need to create new leaders. Do I think Lou can play a part in helping those young players breed leadership? Absolutely, I do."

Ward names her squad next week for Ireland's upcoming Nations League games against Turkey and Slovenia.