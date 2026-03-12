Ireland bring back big guns, Ryan out for crunch Scotland clash

DUBLIN, March 12 : Ireland largely reverted to the team that got their Six Nations campaign back on track against England last month for Saturday's final game at home to Scotland where both teams are still in contention for the title.

Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy and ⁠Dan Sheehan - who were rested for part or all of the 27-17 win over Wales - return to the pack. Jack Conan⁠ remains in the backrow and ⁠Tadhg Beirne shifts to lock after James Ryan was ruled out.

While the loss of Ryan to a calf injury will come as a blow to coach Andy Farrell's plans to contain the electric Scots, the experienced Conan⁠ was Ireland's player of the match in the gritty win over Wales.

Tommy O'Brien, an impressive try scorer off the bench in the record win in England, starts on the left wing ahead of Jacob Stockdale in the only change to the backline.

Jack Crowley continues at flyhalf, favoured over Sam Prendergast for the third game running.

Centre Bundee Aki returns from suspension to add a potential big impact from the bench, where Connacht second row Darragh Murray is in line for a Six Nations debut, having won his two previous caps against lowly Georgia and Portugal.

Third-placed Ireland trail Scotland and leaders France by two points in the table after an inconsistent campaign, meaning they need to beat the Scots and realistically hope England can beat France later on Saturday in Paris.

Given France's superior points difference, they would also almost certainly stay ahead of Ireland if they drew or claimed two losing bonus points and Ireland failed to add a bonus point to their victory. A French draw with a bonus point (three points) would likely be enough to better anything the Irish manage.

Ireland team:

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne, 14.⁠ Robert Baloucoune, 13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose, 12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey, 11. ⁠Tommy O'Brien, 10.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley, 9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park; 8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain), 7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier, 6. Jack Conan⁠, 5.⁠ Tadhg Beirne, 4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy, 3. ⁠Tadhg Furlong, 2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan, 1.⁠ ⁠Tom O'Toole

Replacements: 16.⁠ ⁠Ronan Kelleher, 17. Mike Milne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19.⁠ Darragh Murray, 20. ⁠Nick Timoney, 21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23.⁠ Bundee Aki