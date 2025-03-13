Ireland bring in Crowley, front-liners return for Italy Six Nations showdown

DUBLIN : Ireland's Jack Crowley will start at flyhalf away to Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday, with Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose returning as the Irish look for the high-scoring victory needed to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Ireland's Grand Slam dreams were crushed in last weekend's 42-27 demolition by France and they can only win a third crown in a row if they beat Italy with a bonus point, the French fail to defeat Scotland and they nip ahead of second-placed England.

With that outside chance still in play, interim coach Simon Easterby resisted the temptation to freshen up his front-line players with the only other changes seeing Jack Conan and James Ryan preferred to Joe McCarthy and Peter O'Mahony in the pack.

Crowley was first-choice flyhalf in his Six Nations' winning breakthrough season last year but has had to take a back seat in this year's championship as Ireland handed the number 10 jersey to 22-year-old Leinster novice Sam Prendergast.

Tadhg Furlong, who missed the first four games with injury, is fit enough to return to the bench where fellow prop Jack Boyle will look to win his second cap, meaning there is no place for Cian Healy who is retiring at the end of the championship.

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, who plan to retire from international rugby alongside Healy, are among the replacements.

Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Jack Conan, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-James Ryan, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Gus McCarthy, 17-Jack Boyle, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Joe McCarthy, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Sam Prendergast, 23-Bundee Aki