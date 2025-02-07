Ireland bring in O'Mahony, Henshaw for Scotland clash

DUBLIN : Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby made two changes for Sunday's game against Scotland, bringing in flanker Peter O'Mahony and centre Robbie Henshaw as the holders seek to make it two Six Nations wins out of two at Murrayfield.

Ireland got their bid for a third successive title off to a winning start against England last week with a second-half blitz securing a bonus point in the 27-22 victory.

Munster's O'Mahony, who skippered Ireland to success last year before passing on the captaincy to fellow backrow Caelan Doris, missed out on a place in the matchday squad last week but returns to the starting team to win his 111th cap.

Henshaw, one of a number of players who made a big impact off the bench against England, will win cap number 79 in an Irish side again loaded with experience.

Bar Six Nations rookie Sam Prendergast, who retains his place at flyhalf, winger Mack Hansen's 26 caps are the fewest of any of the remaining starting 15.

Ryan Baird and Garry Ringrose drop to the bench for the game.

Ireland are looking to navigate away trips to Scotland and Wales to set up a mouth-watering potential title decider against France in Dublin on March 8.

"We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement," Easterby, who has been promoted for the tournament while Andy Farrell is seconded on British & Irish Lions duty, said in a statement.

"Sunday's game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus point win over Italy."

Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-James Ryan, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Garry Ringrose