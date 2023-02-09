Ireland captain Sexton fit for Six Nations clash with France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit to face defending champions France in Saturday's Six Nations match in Dublin.

Sexton took a blow to the head during their 34-10 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and had to complete a head injury assessment (HIA) before he could resume training.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell later said that Sexton's issue had been a "slight dead leg".

"Obviously the confusion around the HIA and stuff like that, it's nothing I can control," Sexton said.

"I'll be ready to go for 80 (minutes) this week if needed. I was happy in terms of how I felt physically at the weekend."