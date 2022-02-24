Logo
Ireland captain Sexton to return for Italy match
Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

24 Feb 2022 02:41AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 02:56AM)
Ireland have received a boost ahead of Sunday's Six Nations match at home to Italy with captain Johnny Sexton set to return after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sexton missed Ireland's 30-24 defeat in France on Feb 12 after picking up the injury in training during the build-up to the game.

The 36-year-old said he was eager to return to the squad, with Ireland third in the standings on six points after their opening victory at home against Wales and defeat to France in the second round.

"Good to go thankfully," Sexton told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he would be fit for their third-round tie.

"I trained fully at the back end of last week and then did a day with the physios the day we played the Under-20s (Saturday), and then trained fully again today and yesterday, so good to go."

Lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's match in Dublin after testing positive for COVID-19.

Source: Reuters

