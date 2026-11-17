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Ireland captain Sheehan cleared for South Africa clash
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Ireland captain Sheehan cleared for South Africa clash

Ireland captain Sheehan cleared for South Africa clash

Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 6, 2026 Ireland's Dan Sheehan in action with Argentina's Gonzalo Garcia REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

17 Nov 2026 02:50AM
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Nov 16 : Ireland will have captain Dan Sheehan available for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against South Africa after concussion ruled him out last weekend.

• Sheehan returned to full training on Monday after being forced to sit out the 43-15 win over Fiji in Dublin on Saturday

• He suffered a concussion during Ireland's win over Argentina on November 6 but is now cleared to return

• Forward James McNabney came on as a substitute for his test debut against Fiji but was injured soon after, getting a head knock, and is undergoing a 12-day return-to-play protocol

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• Fellow substitute Sam Illo could also miss out as he enters the concussion return-to-play process

• Centre Jamie Osborne suffered a pectoral injury in the opening minutes on Saturday and is ruled out of the upcoming game, where Ireland need a win to stand any chance of qualifying for the Nations Championship final on November 29

• Ireland will name their team to take on the Springboks on Thursday

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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