Nov 24 : Ireland stand-in skipper Dan Sheehan will miss his side's final Nations Championship match against Australia after he was given a two-week suspension following his red card for a croc-roll against South Africa at the weekend.

• Sheehan's initial yellow card eight minutes from the end of Saturday's 20-17 win was upgraded to a red after the match

• The 28-year-old has captained Ireland in the absence of injured Caelan Doris, and Sheehan, normally a hooker, played at number eight for the first time in his international career against the Springboks

• Ireland are already without at least three number eights through injury, with Jack Conan and Sean Jansen missing, as well as Doris

• James McNabney missed the South Africa match after sustaining a concussion against Fiji, and while he may be available to face Australia, Nick Timoney is likely to get the nod to start at eight

• Ireland, who finished third in the Northern Hemisphere section, will face Australia at Twickenham in a playoff to decide fifth and sixth place