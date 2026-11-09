Ireland captain Sheehan ruled out of Fiji test

DUBLIN, Nov 9 : Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will miss the Nations Championship clash against Fiji on Saturday after sustaining a concussion, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

• Hooker Sheehan was forced off before halftime in Ireland’s 42-12 win over Argentina in Dublin on Friday and will undergo a 12-day return to play protocol, leaving him a doubt for the game against South Africa on November 21.

• Sean Jansen, who won his third cap against Argentina, hurt his knee and will miss the rest of the November programme.

• Winger Rob Baloucoune (cramp) and flanker Josh van der Flier (ankle) are having their fitness monitored ahead of Saturday’s clash.

• Centre Bundee Aki, who had to withdraw from his place on the substitute’s bench before the clash against Argentina because of illness, will resume full training on Tuesday.

• Ulster backrow David McCann and Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy have been added to the squad as cover.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)