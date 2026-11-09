Logo
Logo

Sport

Ireland captain Sheehan ruled out of Fiji test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ireland captain Sheehan ruled out of Fiji test

Ireland captain Sheehan ruled out of Fiji test

Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 6, 2026 Ireland's Dan Sheehan in action with Argentina's Gonzalo Garcia REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

09 Nov 2026 08:33PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2026 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Nov 9 : Ireland captain Dan Sheehan will miss the Nations Championship clash against Fiji on Saturday after sustaining a concussion, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

• Hooker Sheehan was forced off before halftime in Ireland’s 42-12 win over Argentina in Dublin on Friday and will undergo a 12-day return to play protocol, leaving him a doubt for the game against South Africa on November 21.

• Sean Jansen, who won his third cap against Argentina, hurt his knee and will miss the rest of the November programme.

• Winger Rob Baloucoune (cramp) and flanker Josh van der Flier (ankle) are having their fitness monitored ahead of Saturday’s clash.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Centre Bundee Aki, who had to withdraw from his place on the substitute’s bench before the clash against Argentina because of illness, will resume full training on Tuesday.

• Ulster backrow David McCann and Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy have been added to the squad as cover.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement