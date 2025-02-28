Logo
Sport

Ireland centre Ringrose to miss Six Nations clash with France after suspension
Sport

Ireland centre Ringrose to miss Six Nations clash with France after suspension

Ireland centre Ringrose to miss Six Nations clash with France after suspension

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 11, 2023 Ireland's Garry Ringrose during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 01:55AM
Ireland will be without Garry Ringrose for their crucial Six Nations clash with France after the centre's red card against Wales was upheld by a disciplinary committee on Thursday, but he should be available for the final game against Italy.

Ringrose received a yellow card, later upgraded to a 20-minute red on bunker review, for a dangerous tackle on Wales centre Ben Thomas that resulted in head-on-head contact, in Ireland's 27-18 win last Saturday.

The disciplinary committee determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate, but after the player accepted committing an act of foul play, they applied the maximum 50 per cent reduction.

That three week/game ban will be cut to two once Ringrose takes part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, which would make him available for Ireland's final Six Nations game against Italy.

Along with the France game on March 8, Ringrose will miss this weekend's United Rugby Championship game for Leinster against Cardiff.

Ireland lead the Six Nations standings after three wins from three and are still on course for the Grand Slam but with France three points behind in second, the French could still win the championship.

Source: Reuters
