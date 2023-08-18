Ireland coach Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'

Ireland manager Andy Farrell described the current disciplinary process involving his son Owen, the England flyhalf, as a "disgusting circus" on Thursday.

Owen Farrell was left out of England's squad to face Ireland in Saturday's World Cup warm-up game after World Rugby appealed against a decision to overturn the red card he received for a dangerous tackle in the match against Wales last week.

"The circus that's gone on in and around all of this is absolutely disgusting," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

"I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that."

Owen Farrell was sent off after smashing his shoulder into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham in a no-arms tackle on Saturday.

The flyhalf, who has had several suspensions related to tackle technique in his career, was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play but the red card was overturned.

England coach Steve Borthwick said his captain had the team's full support ahead of the appeal, which will be heard next week.

"When you're talking about somebody's son and asking the question, it's always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter?," Andy Farrell added.

"I don't normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son."

Owen Farrell's potential suspension could cause him to miss a number of England's World Cup pool matches.

England's first two World Cup group matches are against Argentina and Japan next month.