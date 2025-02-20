Ireland coach pours cold water on Wales speculation

DUBLIN : Ireland coach Simon Easterby said reports linking him with the vacant Wales job were only speculation but did not rule out the possibility of taking on the role in the future.

Easterby’s strong links with the principality have led to suggestions he is in line to take over from Warren Gatland, who resigned earlier this month as Wales’ record losing run was extended to 14 straight defeats with 22-15 defeat by Italy.

Wales have since appointed Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt to take interim charge of their remaining three games in this year’s Six Nations but want to have a new coach in place when they tour Japan in mid-year.

“Of course there’s been speculation and that’s what it is, speculation,” Easterby told a press conference on Thursday after naming the Ireland side to take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

“I’m not in control of that. I love what I do here. I’ve been in this position with the team for a long time and I’m very fortunate with the people I get to work with, both management and players, and for me it’s a dream job,” he added.

The Ireland interim head coach lives in Wales and spent most of his career there, notably as player and coach with Scarlets.

The 49-year-old has been an assistant with Ireland since 2014 and is in temporary charge of the team with Andy Farrell preparing to take the British & Irish Lions on tour to Australia from June-August.

Asked if he would rule himself out of the Wales job in the future, Easterby said: "Right now this is my only focus and what happens in the future, in a year’s time you could lose your job and we know in sport it’s fairly fluid around people moving from thing to thing.

"But, like I said, whatever is going on I’ve had no contact with the WRU. For me, it’s all guns blazing towards Cardiff on Saturday and make sure that me and the other coaches prepare the team, and whatever speculation goes on outside of that is outside my control."

