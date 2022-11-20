Logo
Sport

Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Sport

Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep

Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 19, 2022 Australia's Jordan Petaia celebrates scoring their first try with teammates REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 19, 2022 Australia's Jordan Petaia scores their first try REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 19, 2022 Australia's Bernard Foley in action with Ireland's Josh van der Flier REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 19, 2022 Australia's Mark Nawaqanitawase in action with Ireland's Mack Hansen REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland edge Australia to complete 2022 Southern Hemisphere sweep
Rugby Union - International - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 19, 2022 Australia's Mark Nawaqanitawase in action with Ireland's Bundee Aki REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
20 Nov 2022 06:46AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 06:46AM)
DUBLIN : A late Ross Byrne penalty handed Ireland a 13-10 win over Australia in a scrappy test on Saturday, weathering the late withdrawal of captain Johnny Sexton to complete a 2022 hat-trick of victories against the three Southern Hemisphere heavyweights.

Jack Crowley, Ireland's third choice flyhalf who made his debut off the bench against Fiji a week ago having only begun his professional career last year, notched the only points of a stop-start first half that ended with the hosts 3-0 up.

It took 56 minutes for the second score to arrive via the boot of Bernard Foley before Bundee Aki marked his return from an eight-week suspension with a try ten minutes later that was almost immediately cancelled out by Australia's Jordan Petaia.

Byrne, Ireland's forgotten man at 10, replaced Crowley late on and his brilliant, long range penalty meant Ireland equalled their all-time record of 12 successive home victories, even if the performance was possibly the least memorable of the lot.

Source: Reuters

