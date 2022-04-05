Logo
Ireland flanker Leavy retires at 27 due to long-term injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland vs Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - February 10, 2018 Ireland’s Dan Leavy in action with Italy’s Braam Steyn REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

05 Apr 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 06:36PM)
DUBLIN : Ireland and Leinster flanker Dan Leavy announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 27 on Tuesday, bringing a cruel end to the career of a Grand Slam winner who would have been a fixture in the Irish backrow but for a serious knee injury.

The all action openside was a pivotal member of the Ireland side that swept all aside in the 2018 Six Nations. He missed the following year's tournament through injury before suffering knee ligament damage upon his return for Leinster in March 2019.

He returned to the field with Leinster 18 months later and attempted another comeback this year where he featured in seven games, most recently coming off the bench last month against Ulster, the team he suffered the career ending injury against.

"I have done everything I can to come back from the knee injury I suffered in 2019 but unfortunately I can't do any more or ask any more of my body," Leavy said in a statement.

"I am very proud of all that I achieved in my short time as a professional. I am beyond grateful for those moments especially the highs of 2018 in Bilbao, the Aviva Stadium and Twickenham," he said, referring to the Grand Slam campaign and Leinster's European Cup triumph.

Leavy, who won the last of his 11 Irish caps against Argentina in 2018, retires with the distinction of having never lost a game for his country.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

