Nov 18 : Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has been cleared to play in the Nations Championship against South Africa on Saturday after a citing for dangerous play was dismissed.

The 23-year-old became the first player to be cited under World Rugby's new regulations for what was alleged to be a hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato during the first half of last Saturday's 43-15 victory in Dublin.

However, a Nations Championship disciplinary committee cleared him on Wednesday.

"Having heard detailed evidence from Sam Prendergast and submissions made by (Irish rugby legal representative) Derek Hegarty and (Ireland coach) Andy Farrell, the committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed," the committee said in a statement.

Yato was injured in the incident and went off shortly after scoring a try. Prendergast was not penalised at the time but later cited.

The tackle prompted an outburst on Monday from South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, who predicted Prendergast would get off on "a technicality".

Erasmus' comments on the officiating in last Friday's loss to France led to him getting a six-match ban from World Rugby.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)