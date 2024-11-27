Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ireland hit by injuries ahead of Australia test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ireland hit by injuries ahead of Australia test

Ireland hit by injuries ahead of Australia test

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Argentina - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2024 Ireland's Jamie Osborne in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 04:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland have lost Jamie Osborne and Jacob Stockdale to injury for Saturday’s test against Australia while Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird have yet to recover for the clash in Dublin, officials said on Tuesday.

Utility back Osborne picked up a groin injury while Stockdale suffered a hamstring strain during the 52-17 victory over Fiji last weekend.

Furlong missed Ireland’s three previous internationals this month but still has not been able to shake off a calf injury.

Baird is still following the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the win against Argentina earlier this month.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has released hooker Dave Heffernan back to Connacht, loose forward Nick Timoney to Ulster and loosehead Jack Boyle to Leinster as the United Rugby Championship returns this weekend.

Ulster host Leinster on Friday, while Connacht host the Bulls from South Africa on Saturday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement