Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ireland hopeful of injured trio returning for Wales game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ireland hopeful of injured trio returning for Wales game

Ireland hopeful of injured trio returning for Wales game
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Ireland v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 14, 2023 Ireland's Tadhg Furlong applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Ireland hopeful of injured trio returning for Wales game
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 23, 2023 Ireland's Mack Hansen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/ File Photo
11 Feb 2025 08:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland are hoping to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam bid against Wales in 11 days time with a clear bill of health after management said on Tuesday they were optimistic of Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy's return from injury.

The Leinster duo of prop Furlong and lock McCarthy missed Ireland's opening two wins through injury and winger Hansen was ruled out the day before Sunday's 32-18 victory over Scotland with a hamstring issue.

McCarthy started every game of last year's Six Nations success in his breakthrough campaign while Furlong and Hansen have become the established first-choice options in their positions.

Ireland, seeking to become the first side to win three successive titles outright, face trips to lowly Wales and Italy either side of a potentially crucial home game against France on March 8.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement