Ireland made to work for 27-17 win by improved Wales

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show Wales play Italy at home and not away in final game)

DUBLIN, March 6 : Ireland kept their slim Six Nations title hopes alive on Friday with a tight 27-17 bonus-point victory over Wales that the bottom-placed side made them work incredibly hard for with another much improved performance.

Ireland looked like they were picking up where they left off in the outstanding display against England last time out when Jacob Stockdale scored a try on six minutes but Wales defended superbly, were dangerous on the counter attack and deservedly cut Ireland's lead to 12-10 by halftime.

Flanker Jack Conan extended the gap early in the second half but Wales would not lie down and James Botham made it a two-point game just after the hour. A Jamie Osborne try eased the Aviva Stadium nerves within minutes before Jack Crowley provided some insurance with a penalty.

Ireland move one point behind France, but with an extra game played, their unlikely hopes rest on a final day win over Scotland and a major slip up by the unbeaten holders. Wales host Italy facing into a third straight winless wooden spoon after their tournament losing streak extended to 15 games.