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Ireland make seven changes for Fiji as Beirne takes captaincy
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Ireland make seven changes for Fiji as Beirne takes captaincy

Ireland make seven changes for Fiji as Beirne takes captaincy

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Ireland's Tadhg Beirne in action during a lineout REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

12 Nov 2026 11:24PM
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DUBLIN, Nov 12 : Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made seven changes to the team to take on Fiji in Saturday's Nations Championship clash in Dublin.

• Captain Dan Sheehan is out with concussion and replaced at hooker by Ronan Kelleher with lock Tadhg Beirne taking over as skipper

• Jamison Gibson-Park is restored to scrumhalf after Craig Casey started last week against Argentina

• Sean Jansen's injury means a reshuffle of the loose forwards with Nick Timoney moving to number eight and Josh van der Flier coming in on the flank

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• James Ryan is promoted from the bench to take the place of Joe McCarthy in the second row

• The centre pairing has been changed with Bundee Aki, named among the replacements a week ago before being withdrawn due to illness, forming a new midfield partnership with Jamie Osborne, who was called up in Aki's absence.

• Mack Hansen, who was on the wing for the 42-12 victory last Friday, is selected to start at fullback. Hugo Keenan is rested and Tommy O'Brien comes in on the left wing.

Team: 15-Mack Hansen, 14-Rob Baloucoune, 13-Jamie Osborne, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Tommy O’Brien, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Nick Timoney, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne (captain), 4-James Ryan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Sam Illo, 19-Darragh Murray, 20-James McNabney, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Stuart McCloskey

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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