DUBLIN, Nov 25 : Ireland coach Andy Farrell made two changes from the side that beat South Africa last weekend for Friday's clash with Australia at Twickenham to decide fifth and sixth place in the Nations Championship.

• Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney come into the team.

• Stockdale will make his first appearance of the international window in place of winger Mack Hansen, who is not in the matchday squad.

• Timoney returns at number eight with Dan Sheehan, who has captained Ireland in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris and moved to the back of the scrum against the Springboks, suspended.

• The resurgent Timoney started against Argentina and Fiji the month and was among the replacements who made a big impact against South Africa.

• Fellow Ulstermen James McNabney and Nathan Doak are added to the bench. McNabney missed last weekend after sustaining a concussion against Fiji in what Farrell described as the best three-and-a-half-minute debut cameo in Irish history.

• The replacements include front-rowers Tom Stewart, Tom O'Toole and Thomas Clarkson, who have been nicknamed the "Tom Squad" after they neutralised South Africa's "Bomb Squad" off the bench.

• Tadhg Beirne, who led the team out against Fiji, will captain the side again on Friday.

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Robert Baloucoune, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Nick Timoney, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne (captain), 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter.

Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-James McNabney, 21-Nathan Doak, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki.