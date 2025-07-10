Ireland name three new caps to start against Portugal

LISBON :Ireland will hand first caps to winger Shayne Bolton, flanker Alex Kendellen and centre Hugh Gavin as a much depleted side take on Portugal in their test in Lisbon on Saturday.

Interim coach Paul O’Connell made five changes to the side that won 34-5 over Georgia last Saturday.

Gavin is a replacement for Jamie Osborne, who was originally named in the team earlier on Thursday but was subsequently called up by the British & Irish Lions for their tour of Australia.

Ireland have the bulk of their regulars away, as well as head coach Andy Farrell and Simon Easterby, who stood in for Farrell during the Six Nations earlier this year.

Connacht’s Bolton comes in on the left wing in place of Jacob Stockdale, who was a first-half casualty in Tbilisi last Saturday and returned to Ireland for treatment during the week.

At flyhalf, Jack Crowley gets an opportunity as Sam Prendergast is rested.

Kendellen starts in a back row that includes Ryan Baird and the returning Cian Prendergast, while Tom Ahern makes his first international start after coming off the bench last weekend, and he will partner Darragh Murray in the second row.

“I have been really pleased with the attitude of the players over the last number of weeks,” O’Connell said in a statement naming the team.

“The dedication and diligence of the squad in testing conditions over in Tbilisi demonstrated the players’ willingness to embrace challenges, and hopefully that bodes well again this weekend.

“Portugal are another impressive emerging side who look to play an exciting brand of rugby, and we know that we’re in for another battle, hopefully in front of another big crowd of travelling supporters,” he added.

Team: 15-Jimmy O’Brien, 14–Tommy O’Brien, 13–Hugh Gavin, 12–Stuart McCloskey, 11–Shayne Bolton, 10–Jack Crowley, 9–Craig Casey (captain), 8–Cian Prendergast, 7–Alex Kendellen, 6–Ryan Baird, 5–Darragh Murray, 4–Thomas Ahern, 3–Thomas Clarkson, 2–Gus McCarthy, 1–Jack Boyle.

Replacements: 16–Tom Stewart, 17–Michael Milne, 18–Tom O’Toole, 19–Cormac Izuchukwu, 20–Max Deegan, 21–Ben Murphy, 22–Ciaran Frawley, 23–Calvin Nash.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town. Editing by Mark Potter)