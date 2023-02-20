Logo
Ireland recall Carbery as cover for Sexton for Italy game
Ireland recall Carbery as cover for Sexton for Italy game

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 12, 2022 Ireland's Joey Carbery reacts REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

20 Feb 2023 10:48PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 10:48PM)
DUBLIN : Joey Carbery has been recalled by Ireland as cover for captain Johnny Sexton ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match clash against Italy in Rome, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Sexton is uncertain to play after a leg injury suffered in the 32-19 win over France on Feb. 11.

Carbery, who has 37 caps, was a surprise omission from the squad for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, in which they also beat Wales in Cardiff.

A calf injury will keep winger Keith Earls out of the trip to Rome, while locks Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy will miss the rest of the competition. Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and Tadhg Furlong (calf) also remain unavailable.

Front-rowers Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy returned to the 37-man squad having overcome hamstring issues.

Rob Herring was also included, continuing his return to play protocols after suffering a head injury against France.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

