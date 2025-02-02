Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England

Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 Ireland's Dan Sheehan scores their fourth try REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 Ireland's James Lowe in action with England's Cadan Murley as Ireland's Garry Ringrose and England's Henry Slade lay on the ground REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 England's Maro Itoje in action with Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 Ireland's Dan Sheehan scores their fourth try as England's Marcus Smith attempts to make a tackle REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 Ireland's Dan Sheehan celebrates with Josh van der Flier and James Lowe after scoring their fourth try as England's Marcus Smith looks dejected REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
02 Feb 2025 02:52AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2025 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland had to come from behind against England to get their bid for a third successive Six Nations title off to a winning 27-22 bonus point start on Saturday thanks to a ferocious second half after the visitors had made life very uncomfortable.

England got their gameplan spot on in the first half to lead 10-5 at the break, taking a deserved early lead through a debut Cadan Murley try before frustrating a stop-start Ireland at the breakdown with only Jamison Gibson-Park able to break through.

The game swung decisively Ireland's way early in the second half with a powerful Bundee Aki try and Sam Prendergast penalty putting them ahead for the first time after 55 minutes before a Tadhg Beirne try delivered a knockout blow 10 minutes later.

The relentless hosts pushed for the fourth bonus point-clinching try to cap off interim coach Simon Easterby's first game in charge and got it through replacement Dan Sheehan before Tom Curry halted the second-half onslaught and Tommy Freeman grabbed another consolation try at the death.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement