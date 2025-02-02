Ireland recover to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England

DUBLIN : Ireland had to come from behind against England to get their bid for a third successive Six Nations title off to a winning 27-22 bonus point start on Saturday thanks to a ferocious second half after the visitors had made life very uncomfortable.

England got their gameplan spot on in the first half to lead 10-5 at the break, taking a deserved early lead through a debut Cadan Murley try before frustrating a stop-start Ireland at the breakdown with only Jamison Gibson-Park able to break through.

The game swung decisively Ireland's way early in the second half with a powerful Bundee Aki try and Sam Prendergast penalty putting them ahead for the first time after 55 minutes before a Tadhg Beirne try delivered a knockout blow 10 minutes later.

The relentless hosts pushed for the fourth bonus point-clinching try to cap off interim coach Simon Easterby's first game in charge and got it through replacement Dan Sheehan before Tom Curry halted the second-half onslaught and Tommy Freeman grabbed another consolation try at the death.