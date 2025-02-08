Logo
Sport

Ireland replace injured Hansen with Nash for Scotland tie
Sport

Ireland replace injured Hansen with Nash for Scotland tie

Ireland replace injured Hansen with Nash for Scotland tie

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 23, 2023 Ireland's Mack Hansen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

08 Feb 2025 11:12PM
Ireland wing Mack Hansen will miss Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland due to a hamstring issue and will be replaced by Calvin Nash, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said.

Hansen, who has scored 15 tries in 30 appearances for Ireland, would sit out as a precaution because of hamstring tightness, the IRFU said in a statement.

Nash, 27, will earn his ninth cap for Ireland.

Ireland, who beat England in their campaign opener last weekend, take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-James Ryan, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Garry Ringrose

Source: Reuters
