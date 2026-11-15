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Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt
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Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt

Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 14, 2026 Ireland's Tommy O'Brien scores their first try REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 14, 2026 Ireland's Robert Baloucoune scores their second try REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 14, 2026 Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park in action REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
15 Nov 2026 06:19AM
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DUBLIN, Nov 14 : Ireland secured an emphatic 43-15 victory over Fiji in the Nations Championship on Saturday to stay in contention for a place in the final of the new competition.

Ireland were 17-15 ahead at halftime and stretched their lead after the break to move to 20 points in the Northern Hemisphere standings, level with England and a point behind France.

Wingers Tommy O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune scored two tries each with Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Nick Tominey getting the other three.

Fiji’s two tries came with four minutes midway through the first half from Josua Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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