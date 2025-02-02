Ireland showing signs attacking mojo is back, Doris says

DUBLIN : A second half blitz that left England for dust showed glimpses of what Ireland are capable of in attack, captain Caelan Doris said on Saturday, challenging his side to show more of it to make their Six Nations three-in-row dreams a reality.

While two late English consolation tries cut the deficit at the Aviva Stadium to 27-22, the hosts played some of their best attacking rugby when they racked up 22 unanswered points in 21 blistering second-half minutes to put the game out of sight.

It was a welcome sight for their relatively new skipper after Ireland missed some of the attacking verve that helped deliver back-to-back Six Nations titles in an uneven November series and lacked some accuracy again in Saturday's first half.

"I think we showed what are we capable of at times, definitely," Doris told a press conference when asked if Ireland's attacking mojo was back.

"There's belief in the plan we have in our attack and some of the plays that Goodies' come up with (attack coach Andrew Goodman), but in our general phase attack as well.

"I think we showed it at times there but as we get deeper into the tournament, it's going to need to be a stronger point and we're going to need to continue to develop it."

Doris' assessment was shared by interim coach Simon Easterby, who also praised his side's set piece, which also went a little awry in November and how his starting 15 wore England down before a "brilliant" impact from the bench.

Easterby, an understated flanker who won 65 Irish caps as the nation's rugby fortunes began to turn in the early 2000s, has stepped up from his role as defence coach for the tournament while Andy Farrell is seconded on British & Irish Lions duty.

"It's been enjoyable. The players have made it easy and all the backroom have made it incredibly easy but at the end of the day, it's important that we got off to a good start and we did that," Easterby said, noting the support of Farrell, who watched on from the stands on Saturday.

"It wasn't perfect, and it certainly will need to get better, but really pleased with the way we got off to the start we got off to and it's important that we kick on."