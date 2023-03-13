Logo
Ireland stay on course for Grand Slam after Scotland win
Ireland stay on course for Grand Slam after Scotland win

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Ireland's Johnny Sexton poses with the Quaich and teammates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Scotland's Finn Russell in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Ireland's James Ryan in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Ireland's James Lowe in action with Scotland's Hamish Watson REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park in action with Scotland's Matt Fagerson Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
13 Mar 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 01:17AM)
EDINBURGH : Wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe scored a try each for Ireland as flyhalf Johnny Sexton became the joint leading scorer in Six Nations history following a pulsating 22-7 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Replacement number eight Jack Conan scored Ireland's third try as they turned up the heat in the second half despite the loss of both hookers to injury, leading to flanker Josh van der Flier throwing in at the line-out and three props in the front row of the scrum.

Scotland were in the game at halftime as they trailed 8-7 having scored a try through centre Huw Jones, which will give them some confidence heading into the Rugby World Cup where they face Ireland and South Africa in their pool with only two teams to advance to the quarter-finals.

Ireland, who have claimed the Triple Crown and have their sights now set on a Grand Slam, lead the Six Nations table with 19 points from four games, four ahead of second-placed France.

They host England in their final game next Saturday while Scotland welcome Italy.

Source: Reuters

