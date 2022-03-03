Logo
Ireland suffer another frontrow blow as Porter ruled out
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 17, 2018 Ireland's Andrew Porter (L) applauds the fans at the end of the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

03 Mar 2022 06:32PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 06:32PM)
DUBLIN : Prop Andrew Porter became Ireland's second, first choice front row player to be ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering an ankle injury in last weekend's victory over Italy, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday.

Porter, 26, has become a key part of Ireland's scrum in the 12 months after switching to loosehead prop from tighthead, forming a mobile and powerful frontrow with Leinster teammates Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong.

Hooker Kelleher's championship was brought to a premature end after he sustained a shoulder injury in Ireland's defeat to France.

Ireland, who trail leaders France by three points, need to beat England and Scotland in their final two games to have any chance of winning the title.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

