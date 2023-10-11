Ireland unchanged for New Zealand quarter-final clash

PARIS : Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made no changes to his starting team to play New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup quarter-finals with Mack Hansen and James Lowe both passed fit to play.

Hansen suffered a calf injury and Lowe a blow to the eye injury in Ireland's last pool match against Scotland but both will take their places on the wings at Stade de France.

Replacement lock James Ryan, who suffered a wrist injury against Scotland and saw a specialist on Monday, misses out and is replaced by Joe McCarthy on the bench.

In the other change to the matchday 23, Jimmy O'Brien comes onto the bench as outside back cover in place of Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9- Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18- Finlay Bealham, 19-Joe McCarthy, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Jimmy O’Brien.