Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'
Ireland v Colombia World Cup warmup abandoned after becoming 'overly physical'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - Wales v Northern Ireland - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - April 6, 2023 Northern Ireland players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

14 Jul 2023 08:57PM
A friendly match between Women's World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday.

The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023..."

Irish media reported that midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury during the match.

Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury.

Ireland are playing in their first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

They begin their Group B campaign against hosts Australia on July 20 before facing Canada and Nigeria.

Source: Reuters

