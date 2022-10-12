Logo
Sport

Ireland were ready for anything in World Cup qualifier win at Scotland
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Republic of Ireland players and coaching staff celebrate winning the match to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Scotland's Martha Thomas in action with Republic of Ireland's Courtney Brosnan
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Republic of Ireland's Diane Caldwell shoots at goal
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 11, 2022 Scotland's Martha Thomas in action with Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn
12 Oct 2022 06:52AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 07:32AM)
Ireland manager Vera Pauw said her team had prepared for every possible scenario ahead of their 1-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Ireland keeper Courtney Brosnan kept out Caroline Weir's early penalty while substitute forward Amber Barrett scored the winner in the 72nd minute.

"I can't believe it. I just can't believe it. How is this possible?" Pauw told RTE.

"Amber's first touch made the game. Preparation is everything. The saved penalty by Courtney was not luck. We knew where it was going. We trained for everything and we were ready for every scenario."

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa apologised to the fans for not leading his team to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"We missed little details. We didn't score the penalty, and after that, I'm not sure how many opportunities the opposition had to score," he told the BBC.

"The hard work of the players has been amazing - I couldn't ask for any more. We'll stick together, come back together, and hopefully we have another opportunity soon."

Source: Reuters

