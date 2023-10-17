Logo
Ireland winger Earls ends professional career
Ireland winger Earls ends professional career

Rugby Union - Ireland Captain's Run - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - August 18, 2023 Ireland's Keith Earls during the captain's run REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 09:01PM
PARIS : Ireland winger Keith Earls is retiring from rugby with immediate effect, the Munster player said on Tuesday after the national team's quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

"I have always tried to be a good friend and team mate and give all of myself to the jersey," Earls, 36, said in a statement released by Irish Rugby (IRFU).

"While retirement is never an easy decision, now is the right time and I feel incredibly fortunate to go out on my own terms representing Ireland on the highest stage."

Earls started his professional career with Munster in 2006 and made his Ireland debut in 2008, winning a total of 101 caps, scoring 36 tries.

He started all of Ireland’s matches during the 2018 Grand Slam-winning campaign and took part this year in his fourth World Cup.

With Munster, Earls won the European Cup in 2008.

Source: Reuters

