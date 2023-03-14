Logo
Ireland women's team switch to navy shorts to tackle period anxieties
Sport

14 Mar 2023 09:05PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 09:05PM)

Ireland women's team switch to navy shorts to tackle period anxieties

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's International Test - Ireland v Japan - RDS Arena, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - November 20, 2021 Ireland's team line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Lorraine O'sullivan

14 Mar 2023 09:05PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 09:05PM)
The Ireland women's rugby team will swap their traditional white shorts and make a permanent switch to navy shorts after players voiced concerns about period anxieties, the country's rugby union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.

The navy shorts will be worn for the first time by the team when they take on Wales in their women's Six Nations opener on March 25.

Ireland international Enya Breen said the switch will help women at all levels of rugby feel "more comfortable on the field".

"The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions," Breen said.

"Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it's a big step."

Last year, English women's soccer side West Bromwich Albion switched their home-kit white shorts to navy ones due to concerns about players' comfort on their periods.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was also brought up at last year's Wimbledon tennis championships when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white.

Source: Reuters

